PM honours NFP’s contributions

[Source: National Federation Party/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today sent a special message to the National Federation Party as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee.

Rabuka recognizes the NFP as Fiji’s first organized political party and has always championed the descendants of the Girmitiyas.

He says those settlers from India did so much, even in their bondage, to create a rural industry that was for generations the centerpiece of Fiji’s economy.

The Prime Minister says as Fiji began to move away from colonialism, the NFP played a critical role in the momentous and complex negotiations with the United Kingdom, which led to the birth of a new nation—our homeland.

He says the NFP voice rang out in great parliamentary debates, especially for the creation of the ALTA legislation and many other initiatives, including the formation of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

He also paid tribute to the party’s contribution to the sugar sector.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his pride in forming the coalition government with the NFP.

He stresses that the NFP remains a pillar of the nation, sixty years after it came into being.