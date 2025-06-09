PM engages with Fijian diaspora in India

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Fijians residing overseas.

The Prime Minister conveyed this during a meeting with members of the Fijian community in India last night.

While delivering his remarks, Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged the significant role Fijians abroad play in Fiji’s development through their expertise, remittances, and the global networks they contribute to the nation.

He also took the opportunity to provide an update on Fiji’s progress across key sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, education, and land development.

The Prime Minister encouraged Fijians in India to continue being proud ambassadors of Fiji, while making the most of the opportunities available to them abroad.



Among those present at the meeting were sixteen primary school teachers representing Fiji at the WAGGGS Asia-Pacific Regional Conference. Others in attendance included Fijians in India for medical treatment and studies.

Fiji and India’s bilateral relations, which began with the arrival of the first indentured labourers from India in 1879, remain strong.



Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, both countries have continued to collaborate in areas of mutual interest, with relations continuing to grow from strength to strength.

