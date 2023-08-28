PM emphasizes on closing education-employment gap

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says the Youth Career Fair and Expo is providing a platform for Fijians to explore diverse opportunities.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka highlights the challenges faced by graduates who struggle to secure jobs aligned with their academic disciplines.

He recounted the case of Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service students burdened with debt and limited job prospects.

“So the expo gave students an opportunity to think on what other things they can do to be able to secure employment. Probably becoming an artist, do handicraft work, becoming a fashion designers or even a sports person and so these are all of the things that has been taken into account to be able to give youths insights.”

Rabuka notes while overseas opportunities exist, the focus should be on making such roles available within Fiji, thereby retaining local talent and preventing a drain of skilled workers.

“Now that they have left its been filled up with other workers from overseas like those from Sri Lanka, China, Philippines and they are here and are taking part in infrastructural work like building of roads, bridges and even houses.”

The PM highlights the significance of the expo, emphasizing the need to move beyond conventional academic pursuits and embrace a wider array of job prospects.

The expo, a collaborative effort between the government and educational institutions, aims to channel the potential of young individuals into roles that contribute both financially and economically.