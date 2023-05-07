PM congratulates Fijiana Drua

[Source: The Roar]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua have set an amazing example for not just women and girls but all athletes who aspire to accomplish their dreams.

This is after the Bitila Tawake-captained side won back-to-back Super W titles with a 38-30 win over the Queensland Reds in Townsville last night.

The PM says he’s incredibly proud of the team, and they deserve the victory.

He says that despite all odds, they have continued to work consistently hard to achieve this accomplishment.

Prime Minister Rabuka also thanked supporters, especially the Fijian diaspora in Australia, who have supported the team.

Rabuka also congratulated the officials and all their families for never giving up on them.

Hands on the title 🏆 Fijiana Drua are your Super W Champions! ↳ Super W Grand Final – Reds v Fijiana Drua. Ad-free. Live & On Demand on the Home of Rugby, Stan Sport.#StanSportAU #SuperW #REDvDRU pic.twitter.com/Pz1T3i4YLT — Stan Sport Rugby (@StanSportRugby) May 6, 2023