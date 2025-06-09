Rabuka confident in GCC direction

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is confident the Great Council of Chiefs will deliver positive outcomes, stressing that there is nothing for the non–iTaukei to fear.

He expressed strong confidence in the leadership of the GCC, describing them as responsible and committed to the national interest.

Rabuka was invited to attend the GCC meeting at the Vale ni Bose in Suva today.

The two-day gathering is being chaired by GCC Chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula.

The Prime Minister says the discussions were introductory in nature and focused on invitations received by the Council.

“It was just to introduce the agenda, and also open up the discussion on the various visits in response to the invitations that came to the Council of Chiefs, and that’s why Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi and Tui Bua gave their accounts of what happened.”

Responding to questions about whether King Charles III’s invitation was discussed, Rabuka says the matter has not yet been addressed.

He says he will come back and participate in the discussion tomorrow.

While the full agenda of the GCC meeting remains confidential, the Prime Minister says that it is the prerogative of the Chair and the Secretary to disclose its details.

He says he can only speak about the nature of the government’s involvement.

On the issue of sexual offences against children, Rabuka says the government will seek the support of the Council to address harmful behaviors at the community level.

He adds that the aim is to instill respect for women, promote responsible behavior among young people, and encourage respect for the human body.

The meeting is expected to continue tomorrow.

