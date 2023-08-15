PM calls on CHODs to adapt and navigate new threats

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the need for adaptation, modernization, and forging new partnerships to navigate the challenges posed by a rapidly evolving world.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony of the 25th annual Chiefs of Defence Conference (CHODs), Rabuka highlights that the world is currently undergoing seismic shifts in geopolitics and threats, necessitating a collaborative approach from nations.

Rabuka also says that the world is grappling with diverse threats, from resurgent territorial ambitions to the growing influence of non-state actors and the ever-present specter of cyber threats.

The Prime Minister stresses that these multifaceted challenges demand innovative solutions and a willingness to transform traditional military strategies to effectively safeguard global security.

“As military leaders, you bear the profound responsibility of protecting the sovereignty of your nations. We bear the responsibility of protecting the sovereignty of our nations, while respecting the sovereignty of others. The rule-based order is our shield against aggression, and it is our duty to bolster and defend it vigorously.”

Rabuka states that the Indo-Pacific region has emerged as one of the most important geopolitical arenas in the world.

He says sovereignty is the cornerstone of peace and security, allowing countries to determine their own destiny, uphold their values, and pursue their national interests.

His call for unity, adaptation, and partnerships resonated with the attendees, reminding them of their shared responsibility to safeguard global stability.

33 countries are represented at this conference that ends tomorrow.