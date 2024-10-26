PM calls for support to address overfishing

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for support in the formation of a coalition to address overfishing in Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries under the Commonwealth.

He initiated the call while speaking at the adoption of the Commonwealth Ocean Declaration during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa.

Rabuka says the coalition will unite like-minded countries to address the crisis of overfishing and overcapacity caused by harmful fisheries subsidies in the region.

“We must strengthen the regulatory frameworks, enhance maritime domain awareness, and promote sustainable fisheries management. By leveraging our diversity, our shared values, and commitment to a sustainable future, we can set a new standard for ocean stewardship.”



Rabuka says it is suitable for the heads of government to adopt the Commonwealth Ocean Declaration as it is an opportunity to progress action on the ocean.

“As a small island developing state, and a Commonwealth small state, the declaration resonates with us in Fiji, in its importance, its relevance and urgency. The ocean is at the heart of our geography. And is intricately linked to our very own identity.”



Rabuka adds leaders of Pacific Island Countries have declared their collective position to maintain their maritime zones in the face of climate change related sea-level rise.

He further says they have declared the protection of people and the continuity of statehood in the face of climate change related consequences which has been reflected in the Commonwealth Ocean Declaration.

The Prime Minister urged the leaders to act with urgency towards the demands of the moment, as they draw strength from their shared commitment of resilience, sustainability and prosperity for the Commonwealth.