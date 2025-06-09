PM bids farewell to outgoing Japanese Ambassador

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended the Fijian Government’s gratitude to Japan’s outgoing Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, during a farewell courtesy call held in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka praised Ambassador Michii for his “leadership and outstanding contributions” in strengthening the Fiji–Japan partnership.

He acknowledged that the ambassador’s tenure had not only deepened bilateral ties but had also laid stronger foundations for future cooperation.

Rabuka also reflected on his recent official visit to Japan, noting the warm hospitality shown to him and his delegation.



He says the visit further cemented the close friendship and cooperation shared by the two nations.

The Prime Minister highlighted Japan’s ongoing support for Fiji, particularly in areas such as climate resilience, infrastructure development, and disaster preparedness, crediting Ambassador Michii for advancing these priorities.

Ambassador Michii, expressed his appreciation for the support and goodwill shown by the Fijian Government and its people throughout his posting.

He said it had been an honour to serve in a country with which Japan shares mutual respect, shared values, and an expanding partnership.

