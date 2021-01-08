PM Bainimarama gets briefing on water

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today visited the Australian Defence Forces base at Bakana Jetty in Lekutu, Bua.

An ADF operated water purifier is stationed at the jetty that is turning sea water into safe drinking water.

ADF Logistics Officer Lieutenant Aaron Wurfel briefed the Prime Minister on their operations.

LT Wurfel says they started operating the water purifier from January 3rd and so far they have delivered 630,000 liters of water to various households and communities.

The water storage facility at the jetty has the capacity to store over 190,000 liters of water.

The water purifying system is helping supplement the supply being carted by the Water Authority of Fiji to various households affected by TC Yasa in Bua.