Plea deferred for duo

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar are expected to take their plea next month in both the matters before the Suva Magistrates Court.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar appeared before the Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola today.

Sagar’s counsel today raised a point in relation to the election of where the matter will be heard as both accused are charged with an indicatable offense.

He said that this also affects the first accused as it has similar elements.

Both counsels have been given time to deliberate and make submissions on this.

The matter will be called again on 3rd December for plea and stance on the election matter whether it will be continue in the Magistrate’s court or will it be transferred to the High Court.

In the first matter Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have initiated five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC board of directors which were prejudicial to the rights of FBC for gain amounting to $138, 813 between 1st July 2017 and 31st January 2023.

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he pursued legal cases which were not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $138,813.37 knowing that it would cause loss.

Sagar is alleged to have approved the payment to be made to R Patel Lawyers amounting to $15,075 knowing that it would cause a loss.

In the second matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have committed an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain between 1st September and 11th November 2022.

It is alleged that he circumvented the tender process in FBCL’s finance manual in procuring a vehicle for $207,470 which were acts prejudicial to the rights of FBCL.

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he purchased a vehicle which was not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $84,470 knowing that it would cause a loss.

Sagar is alleged to have approved the payment for the purchase of the vehicle, knowing that it would cause a loss to FBCL, between 1st October and 1st December 2022.