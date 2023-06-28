Plans to remove provincial levy

Lau Provincial Council Meeting yesterday. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Government plans to give indigenous Fijians more autonomy to enable them to stand on their own and make use of resources for their own economic advancement.

These were the sentiments of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while opening the Lau Provincial Council Meeting yesterday.

Rabuka says the Government is planning on removing provincial levy allocations.

“We need motivation. The provincial levy from the provincial council will be used specifically for provincial development.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka adds this will free up the council to focus on grass-roots development.

“The Government will take care of all Government Services. Provincial Council will have to work with the people to help with the development of the province.”

The Lau Provincial Council says their biggest challenge is rural-to-urban drift.