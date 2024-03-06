Plans to establish drug inquiry committee

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s efforts to establish a drug inquiry committee may soon come to fruition.

Rabuka recalls proposing the idea during his time in the Opposition, only to have it rejected by the previous administration.

Now in a position of leadership, Rabuka says he is determined to establish the committee, especially as Fiji’s drug issue worsens.

The Prime Minister says there is an urgent need to implement strategic measures to combat Fiji’s drug problem.

He adds once established, the committee will be tasked to investigate and tackle the loopholes contributing to Fiji’s drug crisis.

“It’s very sad that it has come up in the last few weeks but it was probably brewing, it was probably under the surface, probably not observed or deliberately not seen.”

Meanwhile, Rabuka is warning drug traffickers that authorities will continue to crack down on them.