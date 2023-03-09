News

Plans to establish 24-hour national emergency center

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 9, 2023 10:45 am

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka

The Ministry of Disaster Management has identified a need to establish a 24-hour national emergency center.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says with the increasing risk of national disasters, the center aims to accommodate not only Fijians but also smaller island nations.

He says this project will be costly, but they are currently trying to secure funds from international partners and the government.

“It will need some more detailed planning and coordination with other development partners; it will mean a lot of hardware that needs to be purchased, and also human resources that need to be recruited and trained because there is a need for them.”

Ditoka says they will continue to have consultations and dialogues to have a standardized center to cater to the population.

