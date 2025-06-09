Plans in place to build 26 new evacuation centers

Buretu Community Hall and Evacuation Centre commissioned last month

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is boosting disaster preparedness by planning to construct around 26 new evacuation centres.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says they are working with local communities to build community-based disaster management programs.

He adds that this outreach, led by the National Disaster Risk Management Office, also focuses on improving and developing the evacuation centres.

The Minister is urging divisional commissioners to analyze the issues faced by various communities and propose long-term solutions.

But it’s going to be a whole-of-government approach. The Ministry will work closely with the Ministry of Public Works, as well as development and donor partners, to learn from best practices. In the region, some lower-lying coral atolls have effective long-term solutions that can be adapted.



Rural and Maritime Development Minister Sakiasi Ditoka [file photo]

Ditoka emphasizes that communities need safe places to seek shelter during disasters.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says they have also stepped up efforts during this cyclone season.

“They provide assessments for specific areas and closely monitor the situation with us. The Water Authority of Fiji and the ministry are ready to ensure water replenishment. Transportation through government shipping services is also arranged.”

Ro Filipe adds that this collaboration aims to ensure evacuation centres are well-equipped, critical infrastructure is maintained, and resources like water and emergency supplies are readily available.

