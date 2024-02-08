Plans for the independence of the GCC

The Great Council of Chiefs is ready for any challenges that may come their way.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says they will look at better strategies in terms of its independent operating structure going forward.

Ratu Viliame says there is a need for the GCC to be fully independent as a statutory body and not merge with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

He adds with the work of the review committee, a lot of people, especially youth, have now become more aware of their role in guiding them forward.

Ratu Viliame says one of the ways forward for the GCC is to readjust its current positions.

“So that you can move the GCC as a statuary body with its own mechanisms because we cannot go forward having the GCC linked with the Ministry of iTaukei for that to go forward is to sperate that from political to apolitical. Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done, and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”

Similar sentiments were shared by the GCC Review Committee Chair, Dr. Jone Baledrokadroka, on the future plans of the GCC.

“Hopefully there will be many more in years to come, and all our recommendations will also take a bit of time. We call for incremental change. So in the next two or three years, you will see the GCC moving away from the presence structure to something we think can fit the iTaukei’s.”

The GCC is the highest-level meeting body that approves all iTaukei-related matters while practising good governance for the sake of the iTaukei and those who call Fiji home.