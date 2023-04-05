Plans drafted to revitalize sugar industry

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they are trying to revitalize the sugar industry that had come very close to collapse.

He says a draft strategic plan is being prepared to increase sugar production and its efficiency.

He says the draft plan should be ready by the end of the month.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka says consultations were held with the farmers in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu to listen to their concerns and find out solutions.

“We have announced a price for sugar cane this year of $85 per tonne. Depending on production, this could lead to approximately $130M being shared among 10,672 farmers.”

Rabuka adds that initial discussions are taking place about establishing an ethanol plant.