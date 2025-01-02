Pilot program in prisons aims to break drug cycle

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

Drug-Free World Fiji has conducted a pilot program within the Fiji Correctional Services to educate offenders on the dangers of drug abuse and help them build better futures.

Founder Kalesi Volatabu says this initiative is an eye-opener, revealing the deep personal stories of the 60 male offenders, aged between 18 to 65, who took part.

Volatabu says the program focused on the history of drugs in Fiji, the impact of drug use, and goal-setting for rehabilitation.

The program also aimed to provide practical tools for change, emphasizing the importance of setting goals and understanding the broader consequences of drug use.

Volatabu says they will now focus on more widespread initiatives across other correctional facilities in Fiji, helping offenders reintegrate into society as drug-free individuals.