Petrol prices up, Diesel and LPG fall from tomorrow

file photo

Consumers are set to see mixed changes at the pumps with some fuel prices going up while others drop.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says Motor Spirit will rise slightly by two cents, moving from $2.56 to $2.58 per litre, while Premix will also increase by a cent, to sell at $2.41 per litre.

On the other hand, Diesel sees a bigger drop of eight cents, down to $2.22 per litre, and Kerosene falls by four cents, to be priced at $1.72 per litre.

FCCC says international fuel prices, freight rates, and currency movements influenced these changes.

Motor Spirit and Premix costs edged up due to a slight rise in international refined fuel prices, while Diesel and Kerosene became cheaper thanks to lower import costs and a weaker US dollar.

Article continues after advertisement

For LPG users, the good news continues with all cylinders and bulk prices decreasing.

The 4.5 kg cylinder drops by $0.75, now $13.52 while the 12 kg cylinder falls by $2, to $36.05.

Bulk LPG decreases by 16 cents per kg, and Autogas drops by 11 cents per litre.

FCCC notes that falling international Butane and Propane prices, weaker demand in Asia, and reduced shipping costs contributed to the lower LPG prices.

The FCCC says it will be conducting inspections at service stations and wholesale outlets to ensure prices are fair and within the approved limits.

Consumers are urged to report overcharging or hoarding to FCCC.

So, from tomorrow, expect higher petrol and premix prices, but cheaper diesel, kerosene, and all LPG products.

This mixed update is a result of global market shifts and Fiji’s import costs for August 2025.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.