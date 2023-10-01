Perspective and supporting systems matter

Rheumatic heart disease champion Kehila Felisha Morel

Rheumatic heart disease champion Kehila Felisha Morel says family care plays a critical role in every patient’s lives.

Morel is advising other RHD victims to change their perception and always look for the good in the hardships they face.

“Just for, like, my dear colleagues that are suffering from RHD. If you see that it may be discouraging you, just speak to it that you’ll be okay. That’s what I do most of the time. I’d be crying, I’d be questioning God, but at the same time, I’d be telling myself that I am okay.”

Morel is reminding all RHD families that they are not victims, but are the RHD champs.