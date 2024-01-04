Permanent secretaries urged to follow proper guidelines

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada

The Public Service Commission has issued a strong statement to all permanent secretaries to abide by the rules and regulations when dealing with any investment agreement.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada highlighted this following the investigation reports of two permanent secretaries who are currently under investigation for their involvement in the signing of an agreement without adhering to proper guidelines.

He says that the permanent secretary should be more aware of this in future dealings with investors, and this is one of the items on the agenda that will be discussed in the upcoming permanent secretaries’ forum.

“They should; I mean, all permanent secretaries should be acquainted with and know all the rules that need to be followed when engaging with overseas investors.”

All permanent secretaries are under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission.