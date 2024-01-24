PBS to head construction of GCC complex

Vale Ni Bose [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Construction on the Great Council of Chiefs complex in Nasese is set to begin this June focusing on structural concrete work.

Pacific Building Solutions will lead the construction works.

Demolition work has already started on-site with contractors removing the last traces of foundations and building systems from the old GCC building.

A government statement states that reconstruction of the complex started on January 23rd of this year and significant progress has been made to ready the site for construction.

The old GCC complex was destroyed by fire in 2020.