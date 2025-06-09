Parts of North are still under a flood warning

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

A flash flood warning remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas across Vanua Levu as persistent rainfall continues to affect the country.

The areas under warning include Labasa, Wailevu, Vunivesi, Savusavu, Bucaisau, Drawa, Nabalebale, Nakorotari, Nasekula, Batiri, Seaqaqa, Wainunu, Nasekawa and Taveuni.

A flash flood alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, an active trough of low pressure remains slow-moving over the country, bringing cloud, showers and periods of heavy rain.

Current conditions are expected to persist until Thursday.

The main hazard identified is flash flooding caused by isolated heavy rainfall.

Officials warn that flooding may occur in drainage systems, small streams, low-water bridges, Irish crossings, roads and properties located in flood-prone or low-lying areas.

Members of the public are urged to remain alert.

