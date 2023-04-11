Partnership is key to prosperity: Gavoka

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka believes that partnership is key to prosperity, especially for a sector such as tourism that connects almost every other sector in our economy, like agriculture, construction, health, fishing, culture, and others.

Responding to questions posed in parliament, Gavoka says that we need a strong and sustainable partnership to ensure we meet our current and future needs.

This partnership includes ongoing and new marketing, policy, and bilateral partnerships.

According to Gavoka, the Ministry is working very closely with key agencies such as the Water Authority, the Fiji Roads Authority, UNDP, MSME, USP, and other key agencies to promote a sustainable tourism framework.

”The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is currently developing the National Sustainable Tourism Framework with technical support from the International Finance Cooperation (IFC), which has been a tremendous partner.”

The Ministry is currently working on “happiness comes naturally,” which is a new brand for tourism that Fiji launched recently.