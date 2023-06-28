Partnering with youths important for economic recovery

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In an effort to bolster youth entrepreneurship and pave way for economic recovery, Minister responsible Jese Saukuru presented grants to nine individuals in Nasinu yesterday.

During the handover ceremony at the National Youth Training Center in Valelevu, Saukuru stated that the grant aims to transform these young individuals from job seekers to job creators.

He is confident the financial support will help the recipients to flourish in their business endeavours.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry is excited to partner with you and support your efforts in creating a sustainable living. This is critical to the recovery of our economy and that is exactly what Fiji needs right now.”

The recipients who are from the provinces of Tailevu and Rewa, were selected out of a pool of applicants for the Income Generation Program.