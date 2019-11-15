Speaker clarifies what SODELPA suspension means for Parliament

Following the suspension of the Social Democratic Liberal Party yesterday, the Parliament Secretariat sought legal advice on what actions would be required.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau whilst adjourning the session last night highlighted the status of the suspended SODELPA members who occupied 21 seats in the Opposition ranks.

Nailatikau noted there are four clear effects.

“The suspension of the registration of the political party has the effect of suspending that political party and all its members from all Parliament sittings, including from all committees of Parliament. Two this means that any such suspended political party and all its members cannot participate in Parliament or in any of the committees of parliament.”

In addition, during the suspension period, all members of the SODELPA party including their caucus staff are not permitted to access the Parliament premises.

“Furthermore the political or any of this members cannot be entitled to any remuneration or allowances from Parliament for the duration of the suspension.”

The Speaker noted that the members of the suspended SODELPA party were duly informed of their suspension and the conditions it comes with.

He says the suspension will be reviewed once the status of the political party is determined by the Registrar of Political Parties.