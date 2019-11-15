Sayed-Khaiyum hits out at NFP Leader

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad over claims that Government is not working with the unions.

In Parliament Prasad claimed that the FijiFirst Government has a history of wrecking the trade union and workers movement in the country.

“The tripartite infrastructure, the tripartite structure worked very well in this country. We had a harmonious industrial relations environment in this country for many many years until this government wrecked that relationship and they are continuing to wreck that relationship. The reason why trade unions are not participating in the ERAB Mr. Speaker, they know that and they’re lying here. They’re lying on why they aren’t participating”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Government has always been in support of trade unions and continues to uphold workers’ rights in the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they introduced the minimum wage scheme and constantly review it.

He told parliament that another review is under way.

“That’s a fact of life. No other government actually brought in minimum wage. It has been continuously reviewed from $2, $2.32, $2.64 and there’s another review currently been carried out by the Honorable Minister under his guidance”.

The Minister for Economy while urging the Opposition and unions in the country to be more involved says the current Government has also made huge strides in providing for civil servants.

“The civil service have had enormous pay rises. We’ve had nurses that have been paid over 80 percent. Today Heads of Schools get pay over $100 000 in large schools, completely unheard of.Today the wages bill of civil servants alone including the discipline forces is $4m a day”.

The Minister adds they will continue to encourage locals to apply for top positions in Government and urges workers and union members to work together in taking the country forward.