Ratu Naiqama is new Parliamentary Speaker

Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has been elected the new Speaker of Parliament.

Ratu Naiqama who was nominated by the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party coalition received 28 votes.

While FijiFirst nominee Ratu Epeli Nailatikau received 27 votes.

The votes were cast through secret ballots.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad nominated Ratu Naiqama and this was affirmed by People’s Alliance member, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Prasad says Ratu Naiqama is his chief as he is also from Dreketi in Macuata.

He says Ratu Naiqama has acted in various leadership positions and is also a former Opposition Leader.

Prasad adds that Ratu Naiqama is well versed with the parliament procedures and he is definite that he will work to uphold democracy in Fiji.

After taking his oath as the Speaker, Ratu Naiqama acknowledged the support he received from his family.

Ratu Naiqama also thanked the staff of the Fijian Parliament and the Fijian Elections Office for their dedication.

“The Chair is not a prestigious or glamorous one but one that is burden with a high level of responsibility and due diligence since it requires a constant devotion of roles to the roles of parliamentary democracy. I commend the Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission for their successful completion of the Election process that has afforded all Fijians their right to vote for a representative in parliament but I must thank all Fijians who have rightfully and due fully exercise this right.”

The Turaga Tui Cakau also acknowledged the commitment by Fiji’s bilateral partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.