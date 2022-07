[File Photo]

Parliament has convened today to debate the 2022-2023 National budget.

Monday and Tuesday has been dedicated to Members of Parliament to deliver their response to the budget.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Shadow Economy Minister Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu are amongst the 26 members of parliament who will deliver their speech today.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will deliver his right of reply on Wednesday.