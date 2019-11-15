Ministry to set-up waste management company

The Ministry for Local Government intends to form a waste management company to help all municipal councils in Fiji with rubbish collection.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Suva City Council is assisting the Nasinu Town Council with rubbish collection on a shared basis since Nasinu has capacity issues.

“The Ministry of Local Government is overseeing a pilot initiative which will see the two municipal councils of Suva and Nasinu leverage Suva’s good practices to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness. The councils are currently serving 160 settlements and villages in their respective extended boundaries.”

Responding to Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya’s question in parliament, Kumar says informal settlements are provided with two types of collection.

“The settlements in Lami and Nasinu have two modes of waste collection that is by skip bins and weekly truck services. Grants to municipal councils for the purchase of open and compacted trucks over the last five years have also increased. The total investment for these trucks has been $2.8m.”

The Minister adds they are taking small steps in addressing rubbish collection issues in Nasinu.

1,924 compost bins will be distributed in parts of Nasinu.