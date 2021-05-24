March Parliament sitting deferred

The government will announce the revised budget on March 24th at 7.30pm.

The Parliamentary Business Committee has also approved that the subsequent debate on the Revised Budget and approval of the Revised Budget will take place on Friday, March 25th.

It has also approved that the scheduled Parliament Sitting for 7th to 11th March be deferred to 4th to the 8th of April.

A statement by the Parliament Secretariat states the process for the introduction and approval of the Revised 2021/2022 Budget will be the same as was followed for the COVID-19 Response Budget in March of 2020.