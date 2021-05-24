Education Minister takes a swipe at Qereqeretabua

The Minister for Education has hit out at Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua for diminishing free education, which has opened doors for countless Fijian children.

Qereqeretabua in her end-of-week statement claimed that education is not free as parents bear other costs of sending their children to school.

Qereqeretabua says this has been the norm all along.

Article continues after advertisement

“On paper, free education looks enticing. It looks like a succulent described on a menu, wonderful to the ears of the people, but the sound is only what it’s good for.”

While responding to the claims, Education Minister Premila Kumar highlighted that improving the quality in the education system is a continuing process.

Girls are most affected when a free education grant is not available. Parents had to choose which child would go to school and which child would stay back.”

Qereqeretabua believes teachers grow into their role with experience, but Kumar says by using such words, the NFP MP is trying to create this mistrust between the Ministry and the teachers.

Kumar says our education is the reason why other countries are poaching.

She adds teachers, doctors, nurses, and lab technicians are in high demand, which states the quality of education in our country.