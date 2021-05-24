Bulitavu backs Bill 17

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu has broken rank in support of Bill 17 which the Opposition wants withdrawn from parliament.

Speaking in parliament, Bulitavu says the amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act will benefit landowners whose protections are not eroded by the Bill.

“There should not be any fear around that from my view because there are sufficient measures in place in the current maximum in TLTB that handles all of that.”

He adds the landowners have to become empowered and reap the rewards of resource ownership.

“The view of native land from a protectionist view that should be removed because we have to think about native land as innovation and empowerment.”

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says Bulitavu’s support for amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act may be a sign that he wants to jump ship and join FijiFirst.

“Honorable Builitavu is an admiration his different from everyone else and if indeed you have a spare ticket Fiji First do give it to him in 2022.”

Bulitavu says he too is a landowner and only wants what is best for the iTaukei community.