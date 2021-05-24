Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to get-go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Bulitavu backs Bill 17

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 26, 2021 5:04 pm
SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu. [File Photo]

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu has broken rank in support of Bill 17 which the Opposition wants withdrawn from parliament.

Speaking in parliament, Bulitavu says the amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act will benefit landowners whose protections are not eroded by the Bill.

“There should not be any fear around that from my view because there are sufficient measures in place in the current maximum in TLTB that handles all of that.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the landowners have to become empowered and reap the rewards of resource ownership.

“The view of native land from a protectionist view that should be removed because we have to think about native land as innovation and empowerment.”

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says Bulitavu’s support for amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act may be a sign that he wants to jump ship and join FijiFirst.

“Honorable Builitavu is an admiration his different from everyone else and if indeed you have a spare ticket Fiji First do give it to him in 2022.”

Bulitavu says he too is a landowner and only wants what is best for the iTaukei community.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.