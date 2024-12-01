Parliament passes bill to strengthen child protection

It is alarming to note that in October five children were abused each day.

This according to Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran while highlighting the statistics of crimes against children for the month of October, increased by 39 percent.

While contributing to the debate on the Childcare and Protection Bill 2024, Kiran says that those were the cases that have been reported; and there may be many more cases that remain unreported.

Therefore, to improve reporting on child abuse, Kiran says the bill features mandatory reporting, which will now add a few more professionals to have that duty to report a case of child abuse.

Assistant Minister for Women and Childre, Sashi Kiran

The mandatory reporter will include childcare service and daycare providers, and hostels, in addition to health professionals, teachers, police and counselors.

She adds that the bill also helps the Ministry and the Child Care Department to tighten processes to protect children in the context of their families and communities as well as those who will need to be under state care.

“The Bill allows a lot more provisions for collaboration for the protection of children between government agencies, and faith-based, community, and traditional leaders. With the concerning numbers of abuse, it allow all stakeholders to work together to arrest the problem. More in-depth work will be required under the bill for referrals, case conferencing, and collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, families, and communities before deciding on the child’s welfare plan”

Kiran says this bill provides for the care of children that are orphaned, or abandoned, as well as those living on the streets.

She adds that the ministry did not have a specific mandate, but this bill empowers the Department of Children to look at the issue of children on the streets.

It also allows a child to be placed in safety if the person convicted of an offense against the child is in the same household.

The bill was passed in parliament last night.

Meanwhile, the Child Justice Bill 2024 was also passed in parliament.