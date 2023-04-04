Parliament camaraderie amongst 100 days achievements

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The government believes the country would be better served by a parliament employing a joint approach by the government and opposition on crucial national issues.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the previous administration always rejected any suggestion for cooperation, but the PM is pleased that the new Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, responded favourably to proposals from members of both sides of the House to work together in the country’s interests when circumstances demand it.

Rabuka says he counts this as an achievement.

Article continues after advertisement



Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

According to the PM, the new relationship between the government and opposition will have positive significance not only in Parliament, but also in the country at large.

The Prime Minister says it will be one more step towards achieving a more favourable and productive political climate.

He adds that the Opposition will continue to play its democratic role of keeping a check on the government.

There will be many clashes and arguments, but Rabuka says this should not deter them from joining forces when necessary.