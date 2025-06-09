Parents urged to guide children away from wrongdoing

[Photo: FILE]

Empower Pacific is renewing calls for effective parenting as antisocial behaviour continues to persist as a serious concern.

Empower Pacific counsellor Reshmi Singh says parents need to step up their responsibility towards their children by ensuring they develop a strong moral compass that keeps them away from wrongdoing.

She highlights that while external forces are often blamed for driving youth into wrongdoing, children are less likely to be influenced by such forces if parents play an active role in instilling strong values.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says building resilient, responsible, and community-minded adults is vital for the nation’s future, and this depends on parents.

“Effective parenting is not about being perfect — and trust me, there is no parenting that can be called perfect — but about being present, values-driven, and supportive so children can grow into responsible members of the community.”

She acknowledges that in many families, both parents are working, and balancing work and personal life can be challenging at times. However, she says it is important for parents to strive for a healthy work-life balance.

She states that parents’ ability to regulate their own emotions, stress, and challenges is also a vital aspect of effective parenting.

“There is a lot of information out there right now. When we have strong values — and when we break those values down — we are talking about open communication and trusting relationships established at home. This allows children to critically assess what they see online rather than blindly follow it. Parental influence remains strong when parents are emotionally available.”

She reminds parents that support services are available for those facing personal challenges, and urges them to be open about the difficulties they experience as parents or individuals to prevent these issues from impacting their children’s upbringing.

She also encourages parents to reach out to Empower Pacific, noting that the organisation provides parenting tips and guidance aimed at nurturing responsible and well-rounded

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.