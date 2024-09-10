Parents told to step up and be alert

With the resumption of the final school term for primary and secondary school students, the police force is calling on parents to step up and be vigilant of their children’s whereabouts and activities.

This was highlighted by the Chief of Police operations ACP Livai Drui when speaking on his message for the students going back to school.

ACP Driu says that children should be careful of suspicious individuals on the streets especially of the street dwellers who can target them to peddle drugs.

“But my message for them is to be vigilant and also for the parents to talk to them well. After school they need to check their bags and understanding from the students of the current situation that we are in”

ACP Driu states that drugs is a major cause of concern at the moment and children are the most vulnerable to such activities.

He says that they have had instances of students found in possession of illicit drugs in schools.

The Police Chief of Operations says that young students have been caught transporting and also to selling drugs in schools as they have made arrests in some schools for such incidents.