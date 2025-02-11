Paperless system to boost labour inspections

[Photo Credit: MS]

The Ministry of Employment will now be able to conduct more than 4500 inspections yearly following the launch of a Paperless Labour Inspection System.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says the new system will allow them to address labour law violations more effectively.

Singh adds this will also ensure that minimum workplace standards are maintained across various sectors.

“Our inspectors will now just carry a tablet and go into any workplace and carry out an inspection and of course it will take less time, which means we will be able to carry out a greater number of inspections.”

Permanent Secretary for Employment Maretino Nemani says the system will also enable real-time data collection and reporting.

This he says will allow for more effective identification of trends and areas of concern.

“When you do inspections fiscally and manually, it takes a lot of energy out of the workers. You can only do so much, it’s time-consuming and also you don’t have real-time data. So this way we’ll be able to do more reports, reach out and inspect more employers, compared to what it used to be in the past.”

The new system was developed through a collaborative effort between the International Labour Organization and the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations.