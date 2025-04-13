Palm Sunday brings unity: DPM Prasad

[Photo Credit: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

As many Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the holy week of Easter, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has extended his best wishes to them.

He says that Fiji, as a multi-religious and multicultural country, is united through the mix of our religious practices, festivals, celebrations, and reflections.

Professor Prasad adds that the values of compassion, peace, and unity promoted during this week are not only central to the Christian faith but are also shared values that help build a stronger, more inclusive society.

“Just like everyone celebrates Diwali, Holi, Eid, Easter, and Christmas, it brings our people together. On this very spiritual and important day, I wish to extend my best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters in the country.”

He wished all Christian families a peaceful and blessed holy week and encouraged everyone to uphold the spirit of togetherness and kindness within their communities.

