PALM scheme impacts children

Children have been exposed to neglect and abuse, as their parents leave for greener pastures overseas through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

This was revealed in an assessment by the Fiji Council of Social Services.

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga believes it is imperative to address the issue in order to ensure that children are not vulnerable when parents acquire the advantage of the PALM Scheme

Catanasiga says their report reveals that these children are at risk when they have been left in the care of their immediate families.

“The issue of overseas labour schemes. We’ve been highlighting this absence of parents from rural communities and even in communities of children up to abuse and neglect. And some of these stories have come from the Western and Northern Division.”

Catanasiga says despite their advocacy to the government, there has been reluctance to their plight for a social impact assessment on labour schemes.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says they have implemented strategies to ensure the well-being of children whose parents are under the PALM scheme.

“We are now in the process of establishing a working group of relevant stakeholders to monitor and resolve problems faced by the children of our workers. In this instance, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, as well as the Ministry of Ethical Affairs will be included.”

Singh emphasized the collaboration between the government and civil society organizations, crucial to ensure the security and safety of these children.

FCOSS hopes that the government would undertake a social impact assessment, as it would also address other issues posed by the labour schemes.

According to the Ministry of Employment, around 13,000 Fijian workers have been sent to Australia and New Zealand under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility and New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer scheme since 2015.