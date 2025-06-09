Paint runoff prompts enforcement warning to CDP Pte Ltd

[Source: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has ordered CDP Pte Ltd to immediately stop washing its trucks and any contaminated equipment at its Lautoka branch after water-soluble paint from one of its courier vehicles was discharged into the sea along Marine Drive.

Investigations confirmed that the truck driver washed the vehicle outside the CDP compound, allowing paint runoff to enter the storm water system and flow directly into the marine environment.

The Ministry says the company’s actions were irresponsible and unacceptable, warning that improper disposal of chemicals threatens marine life, pollutes coastal waters, and erodes public trust in environmental safeguards.

CDP staff were instructed on-site to clean and remove all remaining paint residue from the affected area, with a follow-up inspection scheduled for today to verify full compliance.

The Ministry says it will not hesitate to take further enforcement action if CDP Pte Ltd fails to meet environmental requirements.

