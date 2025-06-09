Pacific youth gather in Nadi for STEM leadership symposium

A regional symposium aimed at empowering young leaders through science and technology offically opened in Nadi, with a call for greater collaboration to address the Pacific’s shared challenges.

Officiating at the STEMtastic Adventures with Young Pacific Leaders symposium, U.S. Ambassador to Fiji Marie Damour emphasized the importance of strengthening leadership skills, fostering regional cooperation, and finding innovative solutions to issues faced across the region.

The three-day event has drawn together policymakers, educators, innovators, and youth engaged in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) from across the Pacific.

Ambassador Damour said the symposium serves as a vital platform for knowledge sharing and community impact.

“This symposium brings together some of the promising young leaders, educators and innovators in this region. And you’re here to contribute to the future of science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics for the Pacific in ways that will have tangible impact on your communities.”

Director for Women in Tech-Fiji Sagufta Janif highlighted that their participation is also about amplifying the voices of women in a male-dominated field.

“So this is what we trying to create with women in tech to have this community that constantly supports the growth of women in the tech-fields.”

Youth representative from American Samoa, Sierra Fata, said the symposium provides an inclusive space where young leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators can collaborate and learn from one another.

