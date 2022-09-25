Pacific Recycling Foundation to work with Vatukoula community

There are plans of implementing a community awareness program on recycling within the Vatukoula community, starting with recyclables generated from the mines.

The Director and CEO of Waste Recyclers Fiji and Founder of Pacific Recycling Foundation, Amitesh Deo and PRF Project Manager, John Wilson met with Vatukoula Gold Mines Corporate Services Manager, Dinny Laufenboec to discuss possibilities.

The company states that the aim of the discussions was to agree for an intervention in the area that receives refuse collection twice weekly done by Vatukoula Gold Mines and is taken to an approved dumpsite.

Through their recycling awareness program, they will look to engage with the community for a comprehensive recycling structure that will see lesser recyclables ending up in the dumpsite.

Vatukoula has a deep history that they hope to preserve through this recycling program that will educate and create awareness on best international practices of recycling.