Pacific Polytech praised for empowering Fijians

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged Pacific Polytech today for giving hundreds of Fijians a second chance to fulfil their educational needs.

He relayed this at the graduation ceremony, where 181 students received certificates after completing various courses at the institution.

Rabuka says he strongly believes that Technical Vocational Education Training is the practical pathway to employment and entrepreneurship.

Rabuka says many had criticized the government’s support towards Pacific Polytech, and it was not even easy for him to convince the cabinet and members of Parliament to support the institution.

More than 870 Fijians have attained national qualifications from Pacific Polytech, with 56 percent already in the workforce.

Another 1,203 applications have been received to start in term two, with over 400 approved to be supported by TSLS.

