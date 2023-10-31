[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Pacific Partnership returns to Fiji for its largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.

This marks the second visit of the Pacific Partnership to Fiji and aims to enhance disaster capabilities while fostering new and enduring relationships.

During the launch of the partnership, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, expresses that the Pacific Partnership exemplifies the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation uniting nations.

It reflects the collective dedication to a shared vision of a brighter and more secure future for all Fijian citizens.

As the cyclone season approaches, Ditoka emphasized the timely reminder of the crucial role of cooperation in addressing the diverse challenges faced by Pacific Island countries, including Fiji.

“These challenges span from disaster response and humanitarian aid to healthcare and education. The Pacific region is celebrated for its natural beauty and vast ocean spaces, but it is also known for its vulnerability to natural disasters, the ever-present threat of climate change, and the urgent need to strengthen healthcare systems.”



The week-long engagement for this year’s mission will encompass tailored medical care, community education, repairs at a local school, and knowledge exchanges.

These activities will cover disaster response and humanitarian assistance and are scheduled to take place across Suva, Savusavu, and Nadi.

This year’s mission boasts the participation of nearly 1500 personnel from a joint effort involving Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the United States.

The Pacific Partnership continues to play a vital role in building regional resilience, strengthening disaster preparedness, and reinforcing bonds of friendship and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.