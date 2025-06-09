Pacific leaders push debt transparency at Suva workshop

Debt transparency and accountability took centre stage in Suva this week as senior finance officials from across the Pacific met to strengthen oversight of public borrowing.

The UN Development Programme and the IMF’s Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Centre brought together senior debt management officers from five countries to focus on improving access to fiscal information and public accountability.

The workshop highlighted growing collaboration between the UNDP and IMF, aligned with the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy to improve access to finance and support sustainable development in the Pacific.

UNDP led discussions on practical debt disclosure and oversight, showcasing tools from the EU-funded Vaka Pasifika Project, including an e-budget portal designed to make national budget data easier for the public to access.

UNDP Project Manager Marine Destrez warned that debt in many Pacific countries is rising faster than development, with climate change worsening borrowing pressures while increasing the need for investment.

Participants also stressed the importance of civil society initiatives, including citizen budget guides, to ensure debt and budget information is understandable and accessible to all.

