Pacific Aviation’s future depends on unified leadership

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka urges stronger regional ties to address aviation challenges and unlock new opportunities, stressing the need for decisive action.

Opening the 3rd Regional Aviation Ministers’ Meeting in Suva, Gavoka stressed that the outcomes of the gathering could reshape business across the Pacific and strengthen vital partnerships.

He underlined the urgency of unified leadership to drive long-term resilience and growth in the industry.

“A crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and collaboration with you. Our discussions over the next few days will shape the future of business in the Pacific and strengthen our regional partnerships.”

A key focus of the meeting is the endorsement of the Pacific Regional Aviation Framework and the formalization of the Pacific Regional Aviation Action Plan, critical steps toward modernizing infrastructure and enhancing regional aviation capabilities.

