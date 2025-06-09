PAC demands answers on financial reports

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The iTaukei Affairs Board is under scrutiny for failing to submit its financial reports for the past 16 years.

Public Accounts Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel questioned the board’s finance team over the delay, asking what they had been doing since 2007.

He said finalising the accounts was a core responsibility of the finance staff and a key indicator of their performance.

Esrom Immanuel [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

“Why those accounts late and what where were you doing during those years from 2007 to date, what were you doing. This is your role, your responsibilities as financial people in the entity, and the key outcome or key indicators of your performance is the finalization of your accounts.”



Sereana Matakibau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

iTaukei Affairs Board Deputy CEO for Corporate Services Sereana Matakibau told the committee the last audit of the board was in 1997.

“There was a decision of the board because the bulk of the targets were with the Provincial Councils that the Audit Resources was directed towards the audit of the Provincial Councils before we can also tackle the backlog of the iTaukei Affairs Board.”

Matakibau said resources were shifted to focus on Provincial Council audits first, as most targets were linked to them.

The Public Accounts Committee has now ordered the board to complete all pending reports before the year ends.

