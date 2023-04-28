Overcrowding in correctional facilities

The current overcrowding percentage in correctional facilities stands at 4.88 percent.

While making their submissions of the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 Fiji Corrections Service Annual Reports to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law, and Human Rights, Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa says this is 107 prisoners over the normal capacity of correctional facilities Fiji-wide.

Panapasa says the 107 are mostly from the three receiving centers, which include Labasa, Lautoka, and Suva.

“Total Master is 2300, whereas our approved capacity is 2193, so we have 107 over the approved capacity Fiji-wide.”

With the sentencing of convicts continuing, Panapasa says all correctional facilities will allow the newly convicted prisoners to go through various assessments that will determine their classifications.

Some classifications include young offenders, which are accommodated at Nasinu Correction Center; star class prisoners; and ordinary class prisoners.