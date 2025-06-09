Over 60 percent child welfare cases involve abuse: Kiran

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded 1 ,977 child welfare cases through the Child Helpline and partner service providers last year with most linked to neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse.

According to Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, 62 percent of these cases were linked to neglect, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

During her ministerial statement in parliament today the Children’s Minister further revealed that children represent the largest victim category of all sexual offences reported to the Fiji Police Force each year.

Kiran also reveals that 63 percent of sexual offences in 2023 were against children, including 29 infants under the age of five.

In 2022, the figure was even higher, at 70 percent.

“In 2022, it was 70 % with 34 infants below the age of five. While the numbers seem to be decreasing, any child abuse is one too many. Evidence from the Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey conducted by Fiji Bureau of Statistics with the support from UNICEF shows that 80 % of our children aged between one and 14 have experienced some form of violent discipline in the past month.

She says the alarming statistics underline the need for Fiji’s first National Child Safeguarding Policy, which was recently approved by Cabinet.

“This policy is built on simple but firm guiding principles. Zero tolerance, that means abuse, neglect and exploitation will not be tolerated under any circumstances. It is child -centered, that is that voices and rights of children must be respected and their best interests must always guide decisions. Shared responsibility. Safeguarding children is not the job of government alone.”

Kiran says the policy sets strict standards for all institutions working with children and aims to create safe environments at home, in schools, communities, and online.

The National Child Safeguarding Policy will be launched next month.

