Over 200,000 Fijians living in squatters says Kumar

Over 200,000 Fijians, or roughly 20% of the population, are living in informal settlements, facing overcrowded conditions and limited access to essential services.

Speaking in Parliament, Independent MP Parveen Kumar addressed the challenges faced by these communities, including inadequate access to clean water, reliable sanitation, and basic utilities.

He also noted the heightened risks of flooding and environmental issues that contribute to an insecure living environment, which in turn exacerbates the country’s poverty levels.

The Independent MP stressed that the rise in urban poverty is closely linked to the growth of informal settlements, which also face increasing rates of crime, drug abuse, and social violence.

“In recent years, incidents of domestic violence and abuse against women and children have escalated in these communities, driven by stress, insecurity, and a lack of necessities This is not merely a housing issue, it is a national development issue.”

He emphasized that informal settlements present an opportunity to rethink Fiji’s housing plans.

In response, Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the Ministry is working on housing projects to help address this issue.

“What we have done for all these settlements before we got the leases, we are also going to follow to process which is how the allocation is done. So the cabinet has also approved the allocation policy for those tenants that have settled in these settlements and how they will get the land.”

With the support of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing will work on four projects each year to address informal settlements.

This approach will allow for the formalization of all settlements within the 12-year timeframe.